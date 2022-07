LIVE Browns Report: Sign Sheldon Richardson? + Browns Working Out Former 1st Rd. Pick QB

Today’s Browns Report is live with the latest Cleveland Browns news and rumors on signing Sheldon Richardson in NFL Free Agency, Browns trade rumors on Jimmy Garoppolo along with the latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on the Browns working out QBs like Josh Rosen and AJ McCarron.

Couple of the big Browns news and rumors stories today center around the possibility of Sheldon Richardson returning to the Browns.