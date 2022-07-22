Ricky Martin Addresses Nephew’s Dropped Allegations of Sexual Relationship

Ricky Martin Addresses Nephew’s , Dropped Allegations of Sexual Relationship.

Stereogum reports that earlier this month, Martin's nephew filed a restraining order against him over "fears for his safety.".

The nephew claims to have had a romantic relationship with the singer for seven months.

But on July 21, the nephew dropped the restraining order, which prompted Martin to speak out.

He took to Twitter and wrote "Truth prevails" along with a statement.

The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.

This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them, Statement on behalf of Ricky Martin, via Twitter.

We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career, Statement on behalf of Ricky Martin, via Twitter.

Martin also shared a video with press outlets.

To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help, so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy, and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.

, Ricky Martin, via video shared with media outlets.

Now, my priority is to heal.

And, how do I heal?

With music.

I can’t wait to be back on stage, Ricky Martin, via video shared with media outlets