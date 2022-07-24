Monkeypox: Man with no travel history tests positive, first case in Delhi | Oneindia news *News

Amid the growing concerns over Monkeypox and its spread in India, a Delhi man with no travel history has tested positive for the zoonotic disease.

This is the first case of Monkeypox reported in Delhi and the fourth case in the country.

