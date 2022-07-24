Emergency Declared Over Wildfire Near Yosemite

A fierce and fast-moving wildfire erupted near Yosemite National Park quickly spreading over 1,600 acres.

The aggressivity of the blaze has prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and the shutting off of power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire began in a park near Midpines in Mariposa County while firefighters were trying to control an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite Park.

Report by Petruscollm.

