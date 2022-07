NBA Rumors TODAY: Celtics Pursuing Kevin Durant For Jaylen Brown? Top NBA Starting Lineups | LIVE

NBA rumors are smoking hot with NBA Free Agency and NBA Trades on the forefront of the news.

We’ll hit the latest NBA trade rumors on Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown.

We will also take a look at our top 10 starting lineups following NBA Free Agency.

Chase Senior will also answer your questions but make sure you get them in by using #NBA or Super Chat to get featured on today’s show!