Flag Code of India 2022 & the controversy that erupted in its wake | Oneindia News *explainer

The Union Govt has launched ‘’Har Ghar Tiranga’’ as a part of celebrations to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

Today, we take a look at the Flag Code of India, and the controversy that has ensued.

#FlagCodeofIndia #HarGharTiranga #Tiranga