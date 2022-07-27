Genesis GV60 in Sao Paulo Lime Driving Video

Genesis has opened the order books in the UK for the new all-electric GV60, its first dedicated electric platform-based vehicle, arriving later this year.

Pricing for the UK will start from £47,005.

A dedicated Genesis Personal Assistant will then be on hand once on sale to go through the final stages of configuration and then through to purchase.

GV60 is the brand’s first electric car available in the UK and is based on the dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) fully electric platform, marking Genesis’s first step on the road towards electrification.

By 2025, all new models from Genesis will be electric and it is the brand’s ambition to reach net carbon zero by 2035.