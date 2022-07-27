Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer - Plot Synopsis: 6 different stories.

1 Dead world.

TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD is an episodic anthology series that is based on new and existing characters within The Walking Dead universe.

Directed by Anthony Edwards starring Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Daniella Pineda, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T.

Usher, Gage Munroe, Lauren Glazier, Matt Medrano, Samantha Morton release date August 14, 2022 (on AMC and AMC Plus)