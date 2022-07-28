Blonde on Netflix with Ana de Armas | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix biographical drama movie Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik.
It stars Ana de Armas.
Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.
Stream Blonde September 23, 2022 on Netflix!
Watch the official trailer for the Netflix biographical drama movie Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik.
It stars Ana de Armas.
Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.
Stream Blonde September 23, 2022 on Netflix!
BLONDE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in BLONDE. From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the..
Watch the official teaser trailer for the Netflix biographical drama movie Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik. It stars Ana de..