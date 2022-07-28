LEGOLAND unveils England women's football team miniatures ahead of Sunday's Euro final

The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is supporting the England women's soccer team ahead of Sunday's European Championship final by building LEGO miniatures of the team: it t took two model makers and 874 pieces to reproduce the famous players.
The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is supporting the England women's soccer team ahead of Sunday's European Championship final by building LEGO miniatures of the team: it t took two model makers and 874 pieces to reproduce the famous players.
The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is supporting the England women's soccer team ahead of Sunday's European Championship final by building..