Bergdahl 2.0: Biden Admin Offers Absurd Trade For Anti-America WNBA Player | Recession Hits | Ep 433

If there was any doubt, Joe Biden is now officially the worst president in United States history as recession became official and the administration offered Russia the merchant of death, Viktor Bout, in a laughable trade for anti-American WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Plus, several other stories and highlights from the week.