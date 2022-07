Craig McLachlan reprises 'Neighbours' role in 'goodbye' video after being left out of finale

Craig McLachlan has reprised his Neighbours role in an Instagram video after apparently being snubbed for the finale of the Australian soap.The actor played Henry Ramsay - the brother of Kylie Minogue's character Charlene - from 1987 to 1989 but was not one of the many old cast members brought back as the show wrapped after 37 years.