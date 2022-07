Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police | All about him | Oneindia news *Breaking

As per the recent information released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sanjay Arora has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Sanjay Arora is all set to replace the incumbent Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana who is all set to retire today.

