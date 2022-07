Chinese rocket debris crashes into the Indian ocean, NASA slams the crash | Oneindia news *Space

Space officials from US and China confirmed that the debris from a massive Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean.

Remnants of China's Long March 5B booster rocket returned to Earth in an uncontrolled manner.

The potentially hazardous decent of the object has been criticized by the space officials.

