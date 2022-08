NASA: James Webb Space telescope captures the image of rare Cartwheel galaxy | Oneindia news *Space

In yet another interesting and bizarre discovery by the James Webb Space telescope, a highly detailed snapshot of a Cartwheel galaxy has been captured.

Peering into the chaos of the Cartwheel galaxy, NASA has revealed new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.

