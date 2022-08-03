Mysterious Radio Waves Seem to Defy Physics

The Byte reports that scientists have been stumped since detecting a series of large, low frequency radio wave-emitting objects.

According to researchers, the objects were found in a galaxy cluster about 800 million light-years away.

The signal appears to defy the laws of physics.

Researchers discovered a fossil radio emission, a radio relic and a radio halo within the Abell 3266 galaxy cluster.

The radio relic, a sonic boom-like arc of radio waves, caught the researchers' attention.

According to the team, the relic is unlike any other radio object detected before.

If it's a shock wave, you might think it would bend down like an arc around the edge, but this one is flipped around, Tessa Vernstrom, The University of Western Australia, via ABC Australia.

Our best physical models simply can’t fit the data, Tessa Vernstrom, The University of Western Australia, via ABC Australia.

The Byte reports that the discovery may cause the team to rethink our understanding of physics.

Maybe there's some kind of new physics going on there that we haven't fully understood, when our models can't match the observations, Tessa Vernstrom, The University of Western Australia, via The Byte.

