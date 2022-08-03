This 30-Minute Strength Workout Trains You Like an Athlete

Welcome to Class Fitsugar's newest season!

We're back in the studio, and our new trainer Jasmine Blocker will be leading you through a 30-minute strength-training workout, joined by Paris Nicole and Poofy Moffitino.

You'll get your heart rate up from the get-go with jumping jacks and high knees and then work on activating your core and glutes with core-stabilization exercises, fire hydrants, and donkey kicks.

The meat of the workout is all about building strength, with moves like deadlifts, dumbbells snatches, lunges, and squats.

Don't worry if this sounds intense: Blocker incorporates modifications throughout the routine, so you can scale it to your abilities.

All you need is a set of dumbbells in the weight of your choice to get started!

Blocker is a Team USA and world-champion track athlete, mental health advocate, and personal trainer with a passion for helping people strengthen their minds and bodies.

As a trainer, she designs sustainable strength workouts to fit busy lifestyles.

Don't miss new episodes of Class Fitsugar every Sunday and Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

Blocker's outfit: Lululemon // Shoes: Lululemon Nicole's outfit: Girlfriend Collective // Shoes: APL Moffitino's outfit: Uniqlo // Shoes: Asics