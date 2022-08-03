Multinational SOF conduct Special Operations Urban Combat training

July 22, 2022 - Special Operations Forces from India, Germany, Republic of Korea and the U.S. conduct helicopter insertion and special operations urban combat training at Bellows Air Base Station, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug.

4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.

RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.