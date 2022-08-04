Elaine Thompson-Herah won the Gold in the 100m at commonwealth 2022
Rio and Tokyo 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the gold jamaica in the women&apos;s 100 final by running a time of 10.95 seconds at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Bermingham, United Kingdom