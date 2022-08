"Batgirl" Tests Incredibly Badly, Making WB Walk Away From $70 Million | Get Woke, Go Broke!

Warner Brothers just shelved a very important movie, allegedly.

It had the first Trans Character in the DCEU and had a race swapped main character.

Also, it had Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman and J.K.

Simmons, but that's superfluous to how historic it is.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl will not see the light of day as the test screening was an abomination.