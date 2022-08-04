How Brian Flores & the Victim Mentality Have Ruined the NFL for Black Coaches

The NFL brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins, but not for the reasons that former head coach Brian Flores had alleged.

The league fined and suspended owner Stephen Ross and docked the team two draft picks but found no evidence that the team intentionally lost games as Flores said in a lawsuit.

What is the takeaway from the NFL’s decision?

Jason says it’s that Brian Flores is a snitch that’s hurting the cause of black coaches.

“Sure, the NFL found the Dolphins guilty of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton and docked the franchise two draft picks.

But the wrongdoing of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn’t the story here.

Flores is.

He looks weak and untrustworthy.” "Fearless" contributors Steve Kim and T.J.

Moe join the conversation, and T.J.

Shares his theory on the real reason Flores didn’t want Tom Brady as the quarterback of the Dolphins.

MSNBC clown Elie Mystal called Georgia senatorial candidate and football legend​ Herschel Walker a “house negro,” saying he’s only doing what his white GOP masters are telling him to do.

Virgil Walker joins "Fearless" to call out Mystal's and the Democrats' hypocrisy, plus he shares his thoughts on Tony Evans’ “Kingdom Race Theory,” which he believes is built on the foundations of CRT.

Finally, time for some Tennessee Harmony with Pastors Anthony Walker, Bobby Harrington, and Virgil Walker.

Jason asks the pastors if the Christian church is truly holding its members accountable and if there are lessons to be learned from the disciplines in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' and Catholic faiths.