Labour: Bank of England's triple whammy a worry for families

The shadow chancellor says the Bank of England's announcement of the biggest interest rate hike in 25 years, as well as its prediction of higher inflation and unemployment, is a "triple whammy".

Rachel Reeves also criticises the tax allowances on big North Sea oil and gas companies, saying Labour would "get rid" of the allowance and use all of the money to help people with their gas and electricity bills.

Report by Brooksl.

