Bank of England governor blames Russia for energy price hike

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, says the "actions of Russia" are to blame for UK's soaring gas and energy costs.

Andrew Bailey also claims that if inflation is not returned to target levels, struggling, lower income households "will suffer more".

Report by Brooksl.

