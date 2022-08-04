Arrested For Making Trans People Feel Sad | Ep. 999

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, British police are now carting people away in handcuffs for the crime of causing trans people to feel anxiety.

If you think this madness isn’t coming to the United States, you’ve got another thing coming.

Also, Ron DeSantis proves yet again why he is the most effective Republican leader in the country.

And a drag queen performed for kids at a church in New York.

But the story only gets worse from there, somehow.

In our Daily Cancellation, the saga of racist parade mascots continues.