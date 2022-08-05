'We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan,' says Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised Taiwan, pledged U.S. solidarity and said her trip through Asia, which led to unprecedented military drills by an angry China, was never about changing the regional status quo.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised Taiwan, pledged U.S. solidarity and said her trip through Asia, which led to unprecedented military drills by an angry China, was never about changing the regional status quo.
CGTN host Liu Xin delves into US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's murky history of hypocrisy and bad faith,..
Gordon Chang, author of "The Great U.S.-China Tech War", joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Pelosi's..