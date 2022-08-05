Biden's Handshakes in Israel Causing Issues

President Biden wasn't supposed to shake hands with any foreign leader during his first Middle East trip .

It's a precaution aides said was meant to protect him from Covid - 19 -- but one that would conveniently help avoid a handshake with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the second leg of his tour .

But in this video , you can see him fist - bumping the Israel premier and several other officials after stepping off Air Force One in Tel Aviv .

He later had an extended handshake with Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .