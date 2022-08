Western Brown senior QB Drew Novak is a 'once-in-a-lifetime kid'

Novak is just 76 yards away from becoming the 14th player in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to throw for at least 10,000 yards in a career.

He is just 1,505 yards away from passing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) for sixth place on the OHSAA's career list.