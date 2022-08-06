Lightning Strike Near White House

The lightning hit Lafayette Square, a small park across the street from the White House, shortly before 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) Thursday, leaving two men and two women with "critical life-threatening injuries."
The lightning hit Lafayette Square, a small park across the street from the White House, shortly before 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) Thursday, leaving two men and two women with "critical life-threatening injuries."
⚠️ Juan O Savin "Just Incredible!"
Kari Lake has been deemed the winner of the Arizona Governor's primary race after days of uncertainty. There are still..