Kari Lake Wins, Dem. Staffer Impersonated FBI Agent, Sinema Folds, Tina Peters Sues

Kari Lake has been deemed the winner of the Arizona Governor's primary race after days of uncertainty.

There are still tens of thousands of ballots that remain uncounted in different Arizona counties and the Arizona GOP has censured county recorder Stephen Richer.

The Pinal county elections director David Frisk, has been removed and recorder Virginia Ross will replace him after leaving her current position.

As many as 50,000 ballots remain to be counted in Pinal county alone.

Kirstin Sinema announces her support for democrats 740 Billion dollar "Tax and Spend" bill.

Ukraine's backers angered after damning amnesty International report.

Spain bans air conditioners from going below 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Swedish migration minister wants to limit non Nordic population in "troubled" areas.

Democratic staffer posed as FBI agent to control "MAGA crowd" led police on chase, had fake police car and firearm and ammunition.

He also submitted unauthorized documents to increase his own salary.

Kari Lake takes media to task for botched election results, claims "I am not satisfied with how the election was run… we’re gonna make it easy to vote and impossible to cheat.” Revolver article alleges FBI has other angle of pipe bomb being placed on January 5th but are not releasing that footage of the other angle for some reason.

Does other footage exist showing the pipe bomb being placed at the DNC building on January 5th, 2021?

Were Facebook, Google and Twitter in direct contact with the CDC, NIH, WHO, and other large agencies?

Were certain journalists and others targeted on social media who were expressing an alternate opinion than the one being given by the CDC NIH and WHO?

Were twitter, facebook and google guilty of censorship?

Chesa Boudin replacement D.A.

Brooke Jenkins, revokes 30 plea deals signed off on by her predecessor.

Chuck Schumer's son in law gets lucrative Black Stone job.

FBI Director admits Hunter Biden payments could be part of ‘malign foreign influence’ campaign.

Lightning strike near white house injures four.

GOP Senators say hundreds of Afghan Civilians reached the U.S. without being vetted.

Florida Governor Rob Desantis suspends "woke" Tampa prosecutor.

January 6th committee requests copies of Alex Jones texts.

Former Puerto Rico Governor, Wanda Vazquez, indicted in election bribery scheme.

Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant.

