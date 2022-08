Daily News August 5th 2022 Friday 9am

China accuses the US of threatening international peace and security by spending trillions on nuclear arms development and basing nuclear weapons around the world.

Russia opens a probe into Thursday's deadly shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, which killed eight people, including a 12-year-old girl.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slams the liberal global order, saying the west is at war with itself and calling for conservatives to unite across the Atlantic.