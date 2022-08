6th August 1945: The United States drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, on Nagasaki 3 days later

The Potsdam Declaration issued on 28 July by the Allies had called for the unconditional surrender of Japan.

If the government did not surrender, they were threatened with ‘the complete destruction of the Japanese armed forces and…utter devastation of the Japanese homeland’.

Having completed the successful Trinity atomic test on 16 July, the USA felt that the atomic bomb could quickly end the War in the Pacific.