Largest Study on Long Covid yet Reports: vaccines do not help with long Covid symptoms

Largest Study on Long Covid yet Reports: “We did not observe evidence of qualitative different symptom clustering in vaccinated vs, unvaccinated individuals.” In other words the vaccines do not help with long Covid symptoms.
Largest Study on Long Covid yet Reports: “We did not observe evidence of qualitative different symptom clustering in vaccinated vs, unvaccinated individuals.” In other words the vaccines do not help with long Covid symptoms.
Study Finds , Broad Range of Symptoms , Associated With Long COVID .
'The Guardian' reports that a new study , has revealed a..
There’s a lot in the news about monkeypox at the moment and some people might be panicking and others might have their hands over..