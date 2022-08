Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit raises tensions with China

President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping will hold a call Thursday, as Taiwan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip there is raising tensions.

The Pentagon says it plans to ramp up U.S. military presence near Asia if she decides to go.

Amy Celico, who co-leads the China team for business strategy firm Albright Stonebridge Group, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.