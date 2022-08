Life Insurance: 40% Increase In Deaths For 18-49 Demo | Dems Hiring 87,000 New IRS Agents | Ep 437

New data is raising alarms about deaths in the United States in the COVID vaccine era and the highly questionable inoculation could be to blame for a spike in deaths among working age Americans.

Plus, Senate Democrats sped through the Inflation Reduction Act bill, which is disastrous on all fronts but perhaps raises the most concerns with the IRS more than doubling in size with 87,000 new agents, an effort that is tucked into the bill.