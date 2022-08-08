London's Horniman Museum to return artifacts to Nigeria

London's Horniman Museum said on Sunday (August 8) it would return 72 artifacts, including 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897 to the Nigerian government.
