Weaponized FBI Raid Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence | Judge Who Signed Warrant Tied To Epstein | Ep 438

The radical left took things to a whole new and extremely dangerous level when a federal judge signed a warrant and the FBI raided President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Drew discusses their goal and two possible outcomes, while also sharing Ron DeSantis' response.

Plus, the judge who signed the warrant has deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein.