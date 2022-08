Kansas City Chiefs Sign Danny Shelton + Rashad Fenton Is BACK

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed DT Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract before the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

The Chiefs’ defensive line was a weakness heading into training camp, but with the addition of DE Carlos Dunlap and now DT Danny Shelton, it’s looking like a position of strength along with Chris Jones, Frank Clark and George Karlaftis.

Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has this Chiefs news alert + the latest Chiefs training camp updates.