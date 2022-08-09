18 July 2022 - Billionaire Exposes CCP's Evil Plan To Use Human Meat Shields In War! (Part 1)
7/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: All the bunkers for the CCP leading cadres are hidden underneath schools and hospitals where people gather and are equipped with military-grade cement-built walls as thick as 1.8 meters