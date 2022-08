#329 Walle's World There HAS to Be a Better Way

While FAIRtax Guy Bob Scarborough takes a vacation, CPA Jade Walle joins Bob Paxton for his quarterly “Walle’s FAIRtax World” on FAIRtax Power Radio.

One of the items he discusses is the “Inflation Reduction Act”—a bill hammered out between West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It sounds like a good idea, until you realize that way too often, a bill in Congress actually has the exact opposite effect of what the name implies.