David vs Goliath Holding Federal Travel Ban Accountable

Shaun Rickard, and Karl Harrison said enough was enough.

With, Sam Presvelos a lawyer from Toronto, these patriots have been fighting the now rescinded travel ban.

For over 8 months, your fundamental right to mobility was restricted.

It’s not enough to let bygones be bygones.

Those responsible must be held to account.

Connected by Roman Baber, Shaun Rickard who is now banned from Twitter and LinkedIn met Karl Harrison and Sam Presvelos and they launched a direct challenge to the government.