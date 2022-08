Does Trump FBI raid put America on a collision course for CIVIL WAR?! | HPH #135

Siraj and Jay discuss the FBI raid of Mar-A-Lago, former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment while being deposed by the New York Attorney General, and the U.S. taking out Al-Qaeda leader (and their uncle) Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Siraj will also highlight some of his favorite notes and responses he received after taking a trip to the ER for monkeypo- err, I mean, food poisoning.

It's everything that makes you want to drink on Habibi Power Hour.