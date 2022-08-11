Signs Of A Cult

Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.

Who will rise up for me against the evildoers?

Or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity?

Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.

Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.