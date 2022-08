Taiwan's top diplomat in the U.S. discusses escalating threats from China

For the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, Beijing retaliated against the United States, cutting off dialogue on multiple topics including climate change and sanctioning Pelosi and her family.

China also launched the largest military exercise around Taiwan in more than 25 years.

Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s most senior official in the U.S., joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.