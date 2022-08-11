Police rescue distressed dog from extremely hot car

With temperatures in excess of 30C expected in Nottinghamshire this week, dog owners are once again being reminded not to leave their dogs in hot cars - even with the windows slightly open as was the case in this incident ⚠️
With temperatures in excess of 30C expected in Nottinghamshire this week, dog owners are once again being reminded not to leave their dogs in hot cars - even with the windows slightly open as was the case in this incident ⚠️
Bodycam captured police officers smashing a window to save a distressed dog locked inside a sweltering car