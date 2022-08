One-on-One with David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group

The Consumer Price Index report for July shows inflation is up 8.5 percent from a year ago, but cooled down from 9.1 percent in June.

Wages have increased 5.2 percent from last year, but housing and food prices are still rising at a pace faster than wage growth so it's not taking the sting out of inflation.

The CEO of Sound Planning Group, David Stryzewski joined OAN's Alicia Summers to discuss.