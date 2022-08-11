New long-range strike capability: Crimea airbase badly damaged, satellite images show

1.
Satellite images appear to show major damage and a number of destroyed Russian warplanes at a Crimea airbase following explosions there this week.
The evidence added to a growing belief that the blasts may be the result of Ukrainian attacks, while the two countries traded..
New pictures show extensive damage to buildings and warplanes after explosions hit the Russian base.