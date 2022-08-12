FIFA World Cup Final View Qatar 2022

FIFA world Cup Qatar totally tournament View 2022.

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will take place on April 1.

A total of 29 countries have already booked a place in the mega event while three berths are yet to be decided.

One team will qualify from the European Play-Off between Wales v Scotland or Ukraine, while two will be decided from Inter-Continental play-offs between Peru v United Arab Emirates or Australia and New Zealand v Costa Rica.

Team who have qualified are Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Canada, Mexico and United States.