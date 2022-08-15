Think and Grow Rich - Napoleon Hill (Full Audiobook)

Think and Grow Rich is a guide to success by Napoleon Hill, which was first published in 1937 following the Great Depression.

It was immediately welcomed as an antidote to hard times and remained a bestseller for decades.

Many people still find its philosophy of positive thinking and its specific steps for achieving wealth both relevant and life-changing.

Hill contends that our thoughts become our reality, and offers a plan and principles for transforming thoughts into riches, including visualization, affirmation, creating a Master Mind group, defining a goal, and planning.