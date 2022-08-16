Australian PM Reveals Fmr. PM Scott Morrison Was Appointed to Five Extra Portfolios

Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison was appointed to the ministries of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources, in addition to his role as the head of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed Scott Morrison secretly held five additional portfolios between March 2020..
