DISSECT: Psyops & Trigger Warnings – Introjection (17 minutes)

In this Deprogramming Your Mind Learning Series Video, I walk you through the programming happenings since the infamous raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday, 8/8/2022.

We’ve been on a roller coaster of narratives that I think will only escalate from here on out.

I see the DC Cabal is essentially doing the proverbial throwing spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks tactic because thus far their deceptive psychological manipulation tactics are failing.

Too many holes and too many conflicts of interest that make their lies nearly impossible to believe.